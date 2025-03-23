Simons (illness) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Simons could miss a second straight game for the Trail Blazers due to an illness. If he's ruled out against Boston, Scoot Henderson will likely be in the starting lineup again for Portland.
