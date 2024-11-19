Simons (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Simons is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game due to an illness, though he was considered doubtful before Sunday's game, so the questionable tag is a positive sign. If the 25-year-old is unable to play, Scoot Henderson will likely remain in the starting five.
