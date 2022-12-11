Simons ended Saturday's 124-118 win over the Timberwolves with 31 points (13-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes.

While Simons finished second on the team to Damian Lillard (36 points) for team high-scoring honors, the former had the better shooting game, nailing 13 of 22 field-goal tries. Nearly half of his attempts and makes came from three-point range, and Simons has now converted five or more triples in three of his past four games. It was an impressive bounce-back effort after he scored a season-low six points on 3-for-12 shooting against Denver on Thursday.