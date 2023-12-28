Simons is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Spurs due to an illness.
Simons is in danger of missing his first game Thursday since Dec. 2 after being a late addition to the injury report with a general illness. If Simons is ultimately downgraded to out, Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Skylar Mays are candidates to receive increased minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Pours in 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Strong from deep as top scorer•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Pours in season-high 41 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Pours in 24 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Leading scorer in all-around outing•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Blows up with 38 points•