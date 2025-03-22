Simons (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver.
Simons was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, which bodes poorly for his chances of playing Friday. If the 25-year-old is sidelined, Dalano Banton and Scoot Henderson are candidates for a bump in minutes.
