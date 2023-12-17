Simons contributed 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 loss to the Mavericks.

Simons did a little bit of everything to lead Portland, leading the team in scoring and rebounds while finishing second in rebounds and two boards short of a double-double performance. Simons, who also swiped a pair of steals defensively, has surpassed the 30-point mark three times this season while setting a season-high rebound total in the loss.