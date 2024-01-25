Simons posted 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 137-131 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Simons has now scored in double-digits in each of his last five games. He's also shot 40.0 percent or better from beyond the arc in four of his last five appearances. Over his last five games, Simons has averaged 23.4 points on 49.4 percent shooting (including 40.9 percent from three), 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 36.8 minutes per game.