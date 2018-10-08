Simons contributed 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one assist across 13 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 123-112 preseason loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

The rookie's scoring total paced the Trail Blazers' second unit and served as Simons' first double-digit scoring effort over three exhibitions. The 19-year-old should continue to receive a fair share of seasoning for what remains of the exhibition slate before likely spending significant time developing in the G-League this coming season.