Simons posted 29 points (12-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), a rebound, an assist and two steals across 24 minutes in Saturday's 138-133 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Simons was Portland's best players, and he is in line for a massive season following the departure of Damian Lillard, who was traded to the Bucks in the offseason. Simons should be one of Portland's main offensive threats on a game-to-game basis, and he could easily top his career-best averages of 21.1 points and 4.1 assists per game from 2022-23.