Simons notched 40 points (14-27 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 116-100 loss to San Antonio.

Simons led all players in Friday's game in threes made, scoring and assists while ending as one of two Portland players with a double-double in an offensive showcase. Simons has recorded 40 or more points in two games this season, both of which he connected on seven threes. Simons has made at least seven threes in three games this season, also reaching the double-digit assist total for the second time.