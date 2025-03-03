Simons posted 27 points (8-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 42 minutes during Sunday's 133-129 overtime loss to Cleveland.
Simons provided a spark to Portland offensively Sunday, leading all players in threes made while finishing second on the team in scoring and three points short of the 30-point mark. Simons has tallied at least 27 points in 12 outings, doing so in two of his last four appearances.
