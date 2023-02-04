Simons racked up 33 points (11-19 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-116 victory over the Wizards.

Simons came into Friday contest ranking seventh in the NBA with 3.6 three-pointers made per game. He put on a shooting clinic against Washington, going 9-for-12 from downtown, pacing the Trail Blazers in scoring. He put up 20 points in the third quarter on the back of six made threes as Portland erased a 20-point deficit. Portland has now won three straight games, and Simons has gone over 20 points with three-plus three-pointers made in all three contests. His fantasy value mainly comes on the offensive end, and with Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out with injury, he could be in line for an increased role on offense.