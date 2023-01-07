Simons posted 20 points (7-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 108-99 loss to Indiana.

All five Portland starters scored in double digits Friday night, including Simons who led the way with 20 points. It was the third time in four outings he nailed four three-pointers. The young guard is averaging 3.8 triples per game, a number that has stayed relatively consistent all season long and good for seventh in the league.