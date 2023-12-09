Simons had 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 125-112 loss to the Mavericks.
Simons got to work and put his thumb injury fully behind him, as the Trail Blazers desperately needed his production with Malcolm Brogdon (knee), Deandre Ayton (knee) and Jerami Grant (concussion) absent. Simons should restore his spot in the pecking order when the team returns to full health, and Brogdon's play my render Shaedon Sharpe the odd man out in the rotation.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Posts 28 points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Returns to action•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Considered day-to-day•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Progressing on schedule•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Undergoes successful surgery•