Simons notched 29 points (12-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 119-111 loss to Milwaukee.
Simons led Portland in scoring, assists and field goals made in Monday's loss, nearly reaching the 30-point mark for the third time this season. Simons has surpassed 20 points in six straight games, averaging 22.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 14 games.
