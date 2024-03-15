Simons (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Simons took the night off Thursday versus the Knicks, the second night of a back-to-back set, but as expected, he's fine and should be good to go Saturday. Over his last seven appearances, Simons has averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 40.1 minutes per game.
