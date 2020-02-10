Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Likely to play Tuesday
Simons (concussion) is probable for Tuesday's contest against New Orleans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Simons suffered a concussion during Friday's loss against Utah and was unable to give it a go in Sunday's win over Miami. Barring any major setbacks however, the guard appears destined to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans, as Simons is officially deemed probable.
