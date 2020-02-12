Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Limited impact in return
Simons (concussion) contributed nine points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 138-117 loss at New Orleans.
Simons has cracked the 20-minute mark just twice in his last eight outings, and he hasn't been able to top the 10-point plateau in nine straight games. Even if he's healthy moving forward, Simons shouldn't provide much off the bench for the Blazers outside 14-team leagues or dynasty formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Active Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Deemed doubtful•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Suffers concussion•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Shifts to bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...