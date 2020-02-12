Simons (concussion) contributed nine points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 138-117 loss at New Orleans.

Simons has cracked the 20-minute mark just twice in his last eight outings, and he hasn't been able to top the 10-point plateau in nine straight games. Even if he's healthy moving forward, Simons shouldn't provide much off the bench for the Blazers outside 14-team leagues or dynasty formats.