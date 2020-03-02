Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Listed as probable
Simons (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Magic.
While an official confirmation regarding his availability likely won't come until closer to tipoff, it sounds like Simons is trending towards taking the court. If he plays, Simons should see steady minutes off the bench with Damian Lillard (groin) sidelined.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Will be game-time decision•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Participates in shootaround•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Exits with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Plays 21 minutes Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 22 against Grizzlies•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...