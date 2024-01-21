Simons (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Simons is in jeopardy of missing his second straight contest after sitting out Friday's game against the Pacers. Portland could potentially be very shorthanded, as Scoot Henderson (nasal contusion) is also questionable. Malcolm Brogdon could be looking at a significant workload as a result.