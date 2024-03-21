Simons is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to left knee tendinitis.
Although Simons is probable, it's worth noting that Friday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set. If Simons does play Friday, the Trail Blazers could be tempted to rest him Saturday versus the Nuggets if he's not 100 percent.
