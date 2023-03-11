Simons logged 34 points (13-22 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and two assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 120-119 loss to the 76ers.

Simons didn't show any signs of rust after missing his team's last four contests and seven of the last eight games due to an ankle injury. He caught fire from beyond the arc, where he scored 24 of his 34 points in the tightly-contested loss. This marks his most made triples since Feb. 3, when he drained eight threes against Washington.