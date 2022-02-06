Simons produced 19 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 137-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Simons tied for the team lead in scoring with 19 points in the contest, and he was solid from beyond the arc with five three-point makes. However, the fourth-year point guard didn't produce much else in the box score. Simons has scored exactly 19 points in each of his past three games and continues to hold a major role in Portland's game plan, so he should continue to be a strong source of scoring and triples -- as well as a much better source of assists -- moving forward.