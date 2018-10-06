Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Minimal production off bench
Simons totaled three points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one assist and one steal across 12 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 115-93 preseason win over the Suns on Friday.
The 2018 first-round pick came off the bench for the second time in as many exhibitions. Simons couldn't find the net from the field after shooting 50.0 percent on six attempts in his preseason debut last Saturday, leading to a very modest stat line. The 19-year-old will presumably be brought along slowly in his first season, likely spending the majority of the campaign in the G-League will honing his ample supply of raw talent.
More News
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.