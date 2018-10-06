Simons totaled three points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one assist and one steal across 12 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 115-93 preseason win over the Suns on Friday.

The 2018 first-round pick came off the bench for the second time in as many exhibitions. Simons couldn't find the net from the field after shooting 50.0 percent on six attempts in his preseason debut last Saturday, leading to a very modest stat line. The 19-year-old will presumably be brought along slowly in his first season, likely spending the majority of the campaign in the G-League will honing his ample supply of raw talent.