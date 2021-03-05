Simons scored six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) over 10 minutes in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Simons was efficient on his field-goal tries -- which all came from deep -- in the victory, but he didn't spend enough time on the court to make a viable fantasy impact. The third-year guard is averaging only 10.8 minutes per contest over his past five games, which has resulted in a nosedive in fantasy value. Simons had built some intrigue during a nine-game stretch in February during which he drained 2.9 three-pointers per game and averaged 12.1 points per contest, but that now feels like the distant past.