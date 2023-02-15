Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said after Tuesday's 126-101 loss to the Wizards that X-rays on Simons' sprained right ankle returned negative, but the shooting guard is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Though Billups expressed optimism that Simons has avoided a long-term injury, the coach admitted the injury the 23-year-old suffered late in the third quarter "didn't look awesome," per Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian. The upcoming MRI will ultimately reveal the severity of Simons' ankle sprain, but at this stage, fantasy managers should be prepared for the possibility that he isn't ready to play when the Trail Blazers play their first game out of the All-Star break Feb. 23 versus the Kings. Shaedon Sharpe and newly acquired wings Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish could all benefit from increased playing time if Simons is forced to miss time with the ankle injury.