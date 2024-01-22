Simons posted 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 134-110 loss to the Lakers.

Simons returned after missing the last game due to Illness, connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes while handing out a trio of assists and ending one point short of the 20-point mark. Simons has connected on three or more threes in 10 games this season, including in three of his last five outings. He has tallied at least 19 points in three straight appearances.