Simons finished with 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, no assists and four turnovers across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 106-66 preseason victory versus New Zealand.

Simons was efficient as a scorer, particularly from three-point range, where he missed just one of his four attempts. While he led Portland in scoring, he didn't contribute much else, adding just one board while turning the ball over four times and picking up three fouls. With Damian Lillard now in Milwaukee, Simons should have an opportunity to increase his scoring output this season after averaging a career-best 21.1 points last year. He'll likely be a solid source of points and triples, though it remains to be seen if he can contribute enough elsewhere to leap into fantasy stardom.