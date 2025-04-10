Simons (forearm) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Simons will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a bruised right forearm. His absence should mean more minutes for Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert. Simons' next chance to play will come Friday against Golden State.
