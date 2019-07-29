Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Not available in trade talks
A Trail Blazers executive said the team did not make Simons available in potential trades this summer, RealGM reports. "There was a reason we told teams to stop asking about him in trades," the executive said. "You want to see second-year guys dominate here (Summer League) and he did that. He's been one of the best players here. The kid just works."
Obviously, the Blazers have a vested interest in propping up Simons' value, but the second-year guard looked impressive in Las Vegas, and the hype continues to build, despite the fact that Simons played in only 20 NBA games as a rookie. The 6-4 guard, who turned 20 last month, will likely play a more integral role in Year 2, but with a veteran backcourt in place, it's unclear just how much opportunity he'll be afforded on a night-to-night basis. Chances are, Simons will open the season as the backup to Damian Lillard, though it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to vault him into fantasy relevancy in traditional fantasy formats. "Last year he was so young and in over his head, but he was never scared," the executive said. "That matters. The best part is that he fits with Dame (Lillard) or C.J. (McCollum) or both at the same time. We're fortunate to have him."
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Strong shooting night in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Spearheads momentous comeback•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scoreless in 10 minutes•
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...