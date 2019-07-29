A Trail Blazers executive said the team did not make Simons available in potential trades this summer, RealGM reports. "There was a reason we told teams to stop asking about him in trades," the executive said. "You want to see second-year guys dominate here (Summer League) and he did that. He's been one of the best players here. The kid just works."

Obviously, the Blazers have a vested interest in propping up Simons' value, but the second-year guard looked impressive in Las Vegas, and the hype continues to build, despite the fact that Simons played in only 20 NBA games as a rookie. The 6-4 guard, who turned 20 last month, will likely play a more integral role in Year 2, but with a veteran backcourt in place, it's unclear just how much opportunity he'll be afforded on a night-to-night basis. Chances are, Simons will open the season as the backup to Damian Lillard, though it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to vault him into fantasy relevancy in traditional fantasy formats. "Last year he was so young and in over his head, but he was never scared," the executive said. "That matters. The best part is that he fits with Dame (Lillard) or C.J. (McCollum) or both at the same time. We're fortunate to have him."