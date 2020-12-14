Simons (hamstring) isn't participating at Monday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The 21-year-old missed Sunday's preseason matchup with the Kings due to the hamstring injury, and there's a good chance he's also unable to play in Wednesday's exhibition against the Nuggets. Simons has just over a week to get healthy for the season opener Dec. 23 versus Utah.