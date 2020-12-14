Simons (hamstring) isn't participating at Monday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The 21-year-old missed Sunday's preseason matchup with the Kings due to the hamstring injury, and there's a good chance he's also unable to play in Wednesday's exhibition against the Nuggets. Simons has just over a week to get healthy for the season opener Dec. 23 versus Utah.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Out with sore hamstring•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Drops 13 off the bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Thrives in loss to OKC•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Good to go Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Listed as probable•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Will be game-time decision•