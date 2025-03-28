Simons ended with 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and five assists across 37 minutes during Thursday's 128-107 loss to Sacramento.

Simons continues to be a focal point for the Portland offense and has been one of their most reliable fantasy contributors. Over the course of the season, Simons has produced ninth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 3.1 three-pointers.