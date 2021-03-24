Simons (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Miami, Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Earlier Wednesday, the Blazers listed both Simons and Nassir Little as out, but the pair has now been bumped up to questionable. It's clearly a step in the right direction, though it remains unclear if either player will be available.
