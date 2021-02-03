Simons (hamstring) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Simons aggravated a hamstring injury during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, but he's absent from the injury report ahead of Thursday's action against the Sixers. With Damian Lillard (abdominal) questionable, Simons is in line to potentially get the start at point guard.
