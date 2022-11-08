Simons (foot) will be available Monday at Miami.
As expected, Simons will return to action Monday, but coach Chauncey Billups said pregame that the guard will have a minutes limit. It's unclear what, exactly, that limit will be, so Simons will make for a fairly risky play in DFS contests Monday night.
