Simons was extended a qualifying offer by the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, officially making him a restricted free agent, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

As expected, Simons enters restricted free agency after an impressive fourth season. He started his final 27 appearances and averaged 23.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 35.3 minutes -- thriving in the absence of Damian Lillard. He'll presumably draw plenty of interest in free agency, but it would be surprising for Portland to let him walk.