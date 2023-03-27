Simons (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Simons is slated to miss a fourth straight game due to right foot soreness. With Damian Lillard (calf) also out, Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaedon Sharpe and Cam Reddish (back) are all candidates for increased roles in the backcourt.
