Simons (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons.
Simons is slated to miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but he's appeared in just one contest since the All-Star break. Cam Reddish will presumably remain in the starting lineup until Simons is cleared to return.
