Simons (foot) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Simons will miss a second straight game Saturday. Justise Winslow got the nod Friday and will presumably start again against the Suns. Keon Johnson, Shaedon Sharpe and Nassir Little should also see extra run once more.
