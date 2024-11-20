Simons (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City.

Simons' next opportunity to take the court comes in a back-to-back set versus Houston on Friday and Saturday, although such scheduling is not conducive to a player looking to return from an illness/breathing issue. Toumani Camara has been heavily leaned on across Portland's last three games, playing no fewer than 35 minutes in each. Dalano Banton has also logged at least 24 minutes in each contest over that span.