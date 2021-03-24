Simons is in the health and safety protocols and won't play Tuesday against the Nets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Simons and Nassir Little are both late additions to the injury report and unavailable to play versus Brooklyn. It's unclear if either player will miss additional time beyond Tuesday's contest.
