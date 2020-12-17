Simons (hamstring) isn't available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The 21-year-old will be sidelined for the second straight preseason contest due to the hamstring injury. Simons' next chance to take the court will be Friday's preseason finale in Denver.
