Simons (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Despite returning to practice earlier this week, Simons still hasn't fully recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined during the preseason. With Portland's impending Saturday matchup against the Rockets in question due to COVID-19 protocol issues, it remains unclear whether Simons will be available, or if the game will be postponed altogether.