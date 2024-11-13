Simons won't play Wednesday versus the Timberwolves due to an illness.

Simons was in visible discomfort in the first quarter of Monday's 122-108 win over Minnesota, as he dropped to the floor in a squat and appearing to be disoriented while standing on the perimeter. The Trail Blazers ruled him out for the rest of the contest due to a chest injury, and head coach Chauncey Billups said after the game that Simons experienced shortness of breath, per Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com. Initial tests on Simons turned up normal, but the guard was scheduled to undergo more testing Wednesday as the Trail Blazers look to ensure he's not dealing with a more serious medical concern. While he'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set, Simons could be a candidate to return to action Sunday versus the Hawks.