Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Out Wednesday
Simons (illness) is out Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Fighting an upper respiratory infection, Simons will miss a third straight contest. His next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against the Raptors.
