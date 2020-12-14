Simons will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Kings due to a sore hamstring, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, but the Blazers will hold the young guard out of what's ultimately a meaningless exhibition. Simons will have a chance to return for Wednesday's game against Denver.
