Simons logged 32 points (11-21 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 107-95 victory over the Rockets.

Simons turned in a stellar scoring performance, knocking down 52.4 percent of his attempts from the field while also recording his first steal since Dec. 4. He's now put up 20-plus points in three of his last five matchups and continues to add value on the glass and as a passer.