Simons closed with 31 points (10-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and eight assists across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to Memphis.

With Damian Lillard (calf) out of the lineup again, Simons took over the lead role on offense and poured in a game-high 31 points. He also led the Blazers with eight dimes and four triples. Simons has scored 29 or more points in three of his past four contests, and he's averaging 22.0 points, 3.9 dimes, 2.4 boards and 3.7 three-pointers on the campaign.