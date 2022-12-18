Simons logged 32 points (11-21 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 107-95 victory over the Rockets.
Simons turned in a stellar scoring performance, knocking down more than half of his shot attempts from the field while drilling five triples. As usual, however, Simons' contributions were fairly lean outside of the scoring column. He's recorded one steal and no blocks over his last three games while averaging 3.0 assists and 2.0 boards.
