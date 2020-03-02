Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Participates in shootaround
Simons (ankle) was able to participate in shootaround ahead of Monday's tilt with Orlando, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Simons remains a questionable designation, though his participation in pregame drills is encouraging. Look for a further update on his status to come ahead of tipoff.
